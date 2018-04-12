National
Naked Man Arrested After Assaulting Passengers On Metro

WOL News Desk
D.C. Metro Station

Source: Omar Chatriwala / Getty

A naked man allegedly assaulted 2 passengers on the D.C. Metro Thursday morning. The situation occurred on a railcar leaving the Gallery Place Metro Station. A witness told Fox 5 that the suspect entered the station completely naked and boarded the train. After the first stop, the naked man got off the train and entered another. That’s where he struck a passenger.

Metro Transit Police have arrested The Male suspect and an investigation is on-going.

Source: Fox 5 DC

