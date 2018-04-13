Videos
The Weeknd “Call Out My Name,” Yo Gotti ft. Chris Brown “Save It For Me” & More | Daily Visuals 4.12.18

The Weeknd has a downhead and Yo Gotti got his Lambo doors up. Today's Daily Visuals

Source: The Weeknd performing at the SSE Hydro in the SEC in Glasgow Featuring: The Weeknd, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye Where: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom When: 10 Mar 2017 Credit: Peter Kaminski/WENN.com Photo : WENN.com

Is it just us or does The Weeknd strike you as the type of singer who likes to wallow in sadness in his visuals?

 

In his somber clip to “Call Out My Name” the Canadian crooner continues that trend by walking down a lonely road after sunset like he just lost his best-friend. Not even an iPod though?

Yo Gotti meanwhile makes the most of the road and rolls in a all-white Lambo like it ain’t no thing in his Chris Brown assisted clip to “Save It For Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from IDK & Denzel Curry, Nino Bless, and more.

THE WEEKND – “CALL OUT MY NAME”

YO GOTTI FT. CHRIS BROWN – “SAVE IT FOR ME”

IDK & DENZEL CURRY – “NO WAVE”

NINO BLESS – “GOD’S GHOSTWRITER II”

CISCERO FT. GOLDLINK, APRIL GEORGE & CHEAKITY – “GOLDLINK”

PATRICK PAIGE II – “ON MY MIND/CHARGE IT TO THE GAME”

