Not Sure Why ‘Eskimo’ Is A Derogatory Term? Read This Now.

Eskimo is a slur

Anyone who thinks otherwise, I will gladly hop in your DMs and educate you on why it is considered a slur & is degrading to call me and my indigenous peoples “Eskimo.” Thank you. — rachelle. (@katvondawn) April 9, 2018

Twitter user @katvondawn wants you to know it is not OK to refer to the people of Alaska as “Eskimos.” If you didn’t know, the term is a slur, native Alaskan tribes are offended by it, and you should be offended by it too. Here’s why:

Colonizers used the term “Eskimo” which translates to “raw meat eater.” They also correlated this with being uncivilized or savage-like and even going as low as being defined as animals or barbarians. aka: less than human. THAT is why it’s not okay to use. — rachelle. (@katvondawn) April 10, 2018

Those of you who would rather believe a website or a textbook over an ACTUAL indigenous person just goes to show how we’re STILL being silenced about these matters. Nope. No longer happening. We are speaking out and making our voices heard, thanks. — rachelle. (@katvondawn) April 10, 2018

I think once I heard it's 'rag eater', correct? New to me, that Inuit is also a bad name. I was told it means human. But this 'knowledge' is about 30 years old. Please update me. — helmut schmidt (@Oneironaut7) April 9, 2018

It basically means savage or uncivilized. Inuit does mean “the people.” It’s best to say indigenous or ask them what their tribe is :)) — rachelle. (@katvondawn) April 9, 2018

What's the right word to Use. — Winnie with the Strap. (@sonofzeuruah) April 9, 2018

Are you guilty of using the slur? After reading this, be sure to do better.