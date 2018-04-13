Happy 50th Anniversary To The Fair Housing Act! Watch The Story Of How The Fair Housing Act Changed The Way We Buy Property In This Country! [Watch]

On the eve of the Emancipation Day parade in DC, there is also cause to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act…check out the short documentary below.
I find both of these celebrations interesting considering that with all the change in DC, there is still much work to be done in regards to affordable housing in the District as more residents are forced to leave because their income does not keep pace with the continued development. While many programs are in place and it appears to be a hot item on the DC Council’s agenda, it is important to see how history plays a part in today’s current circumstances.
