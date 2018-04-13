Happy 50th Anniversary To The Fair Housing Act! Watch The Story Of How The Fair Housing Act Changed The Way We Buy Property In This Country! [Watch]

On the eve of the Emancipation Day parade in DC, there is also cause to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act…check out the short documentary below.

The #FairHousingAct, signed 50 years ago today, sought to end housing discrimination and residential segregation. 50 years later, we have made progress but must continue to aim for diverse, inclusive, and accessible neighborhoods. Learn More: https://t.co/WBRCfe8VMe#FHAct50 https://t.co/Uc8Y0hoKQJ — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 11, 2018

Today, the Fair Housing Act turns 50 yrs old. Watch the film “Seven Days”, to learn why and how the law was passed in MLK’s honor. #FHAct50 https://t.co/fAFs8hZgXm @MayorBowser @DCMOCRS @DCHumanRights pic.twitter.com/ztAO4gmFKh — DC DHCD (@DCDHCD) April 11, 2018

The Fair Housing Act turns 50 yrs old today. Learn about this important law and how it helps communities across the country. #FHAct50 https://t.co/cQBSafbGvv @MayorBowser @DCMOCRS @DCHumanRights pic.twitter.com/csSvDcpuFe — DC DHCD (@DCDHCD) April 11, 2018

I find both of these celebrations interesting considering that with all the change in DC, there is still much work to be done in regards to affordable housing in the District as more residents are forced to leave because their income does not keep pace with the continued development. While many programs are in place and it appears to be a hot item on the DC Council’s agenda, it is important to see how history plays a part in today’s current circumstances.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: