Could Washington Sign Dez Bryant After Being Cut By The Dallas Cowboys?

Wide Receiver Dez Bryant was informed by the Dallas Cowboys that he would be released. The 29-year-old Bryant was due a base salary of 12.5 million and a 16.5 million dollar cap hit with was too much for the team. Many speculated that the Cowboys would offer Bryant a pay cut to stay with the team but according to reports that weren’t the case.

In a statement Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said

As an organization, we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit, and contributions to this team for the past eight years, He will always be a valued member of our family. Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years. This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We arrived at this crossroad collectively with input from several voices within the organization. Ultimately we determined it was time to go in a new direction.”

Bryant tweeted his thoughts on being released:

Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

Teams should be interested in the Pro Bowl receiver but where would Bryant like to go? Mickey Spagnola, a writer for the Dallas Cowboys tweeted that Bryant walked out saying he will see the team twice a year. That would mean that Bryant would want to stay in the NFL East and play with one of the Cowboys rivals, New York Giants, Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles or Washington.

Dez walked out saying I'll see guys twice this year, I'm told. So that's that. — Mickey Spagnola (@Spags52) April 13, 2018

While Dez hasn’t cracked over 900 yards received since 2015, he still can be a productive member of some teams wide receiver corps. With Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder headlining Washington’s receiving corps, would Bryant be an instant upgrade?

