Boxer Wearing Anti-Immigrant Trunks Gets Mollywhopped By Mexican Opponent

Some racist idiots just have to learn the hard way. A boxer got his troll on by wearing anti-immigrant trunks and got his ass mollywhopped by his Mexican opponent.

American boxer Rod Salka lost a six-round bout to Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas last night. Salka, who is known for having been brutally knocked out by Danny Garcia in 2014, entered the ring wearing trunks with an anti-immigrant message. The top of Salka’s trunks had “AMERICA 1ST” written on them, and they were patterned like a brick wall.

Vargas dominated the fight, sending Salka to his knees with an uppercut in the fifth round, and then landing a series of punches in the sixth round that opened a cut around Salka’s left eye. Salka never made it out of his corner for the seventh round, as his trainers stopped the fight.

Hey Salka, hold that L, dipsh*t.

Rod Salka wore “America First” with Trump’s brick wall decorating his trunks… & a Mexican fighter just broke him down & made quit on his stool. Breaking Trumps wall. You can’t make this stuff up. Only in boxing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rfIXyXvljm — Anton Rubaclini (@AntonRubaclini) April 13, 2018

