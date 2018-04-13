Symone Sanders Reportedly Detained At LaGuardia Airport

Former press secretary for Bernie Sanders and CNN commentator Symone Sanders was reportedly detained at LaGuardia Airport In New York. PIX11, a local New York City station, reports, “It was about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when Sanders was asked by TSA agents to step out of line for a more detailed security check at Concourse D in LaGuardia’s Terminal B, sources said. She allegedly refused and made ‘unreasonable noise’ while “cursing in front of patrons and young children,” according to a law enforcement report to which PIX11 News.”

Reportedly, she was accused of disorderly conduct and was issued a criminal summons, according to a PIX11 source.

This isn’t her first incident with an airline. In May of 2017, she claimed in a tweet that American Airlines called the police on her because of a discrepancy over her luggage. She reportedly saw another man yell at customer service for 20 minutes and police weren’t called.

As we all know, the airline industry has a horrible reputation from deplorable customer service to pulling people off planes to even killing dogs. There have also been countless incidents of flying while Black, especially on American Airlines.

Symone has not spoken out about the incident but we will wait till we hear from her before rushing to judgement.

Watch one of Symone’s most famous moments in the video below.

