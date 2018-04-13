Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out Of Moving Cars Now

Many fans can agree that Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy album is a banger.
But does it go so hard it’ll make you want to jump out a moving car just to dance?
Instagram user @cousinskeether thought so and now a bunch of brave people are following his lead. Check out his original post below.
Well…if the song is knocking, the song is knocking. No need to be restrained by a car right?
Swipe through for some more hilarious attempts at the out-of-vehicle move.
Some were as smooth as butter.
Others…not so much.
