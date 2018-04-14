Why Celebs Are Wearing Fendi All of A Sudden? [PHOTOS]

If you have been on Instagram lately then I’m sure you have noticed the sudden overwhelming occurrence of the Fendi brand.

#ChunLi 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

Famous for the FF logo, Fendi is mixing their iconic imagery with a street style vibe called the FF Capsule Collection. This collection has a wide range of categories from monogrammed outerwear and sets to accessories and shoes featuring a new logo redesigned for social media!

Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Jhene Aiko, and Nicki Minaj have been spotted rocking the brand from head-to-toe all of a sudden, and the designs seem to have a newer and fresher feel.

Last night Jhene Aiko & Big Sean were at Fendi #ffreloadedlaunch party in London’s dripping in Fendi.

stormi strolls 🤑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

All this buzz has definitely made me want to get my hands on some pieces.

The FF Capsule Collection is exclusive until it is made available on Fendi.com and select boutiques on May 14.

Are you excited to see what Fendi has done with their new collection? What are some of your favorite luxury brands? Let us know below!

Written by Kami Dixon

Originally published at TheBobbyPen.com