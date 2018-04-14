Empathy and Eyebrows Episode 1 “Mad Momma: One Night in a Psych Ward” [Podcast]

Mad Momma: One Night in a Psych Ward. It chronicles how media, motherhood and mental health struggles landed me in the psych ward for one night. How 14 years in media and living so publicly (listeners and followers have followed my first heartbreak, marriage, children, infidelity, divorce and the sexual rumspringa of my post-divorce months) has been my life but has impacted my mind, heart, and spirit. It’s also impacted my family who believes I should live a more private, less public life. But how do you unbecome yourself?

How do give so much of yourself for over a decade and then just say, “Hey thank you for helping me become who I am, the success etc., but I’m done?” The episode details how that one night in the psych ward taught me, what I already knew, that we as a society are failing people with mental health issues. I spent so many years covering celebrities and their stints in rehab for “exhaustion” that I romanticized what a mental health facility would be like, and let me tell you it was not what I had envisioned.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: