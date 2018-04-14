Nicki Minaj Shares A Vertical Music Video For “Chun-Li” [WATCH]

Nicki Minaj has come out of her hiatus and is back feeding her fans with new music. Recently, she gave the hip-hop community two new singles with “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”. These drops were accompanied by an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. Now, we receive a music video.

“Chun-Li” has caught the people’s attention firing up the controversy between her, Cardi B, and Quavo. Nicki has kept the pot stirred with Twitter comments and selfie footage. She believed that he was conspiring with Cardi to shorten her verse on “Motorsport” and remove her singing track.

How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse? 😩🤣 #NickiDay #ChunLi — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 12, 2018

For her latest music video, she provides us with vertical music video packed with self-recording clips. The visual is mainly captured in her private studio location.

Since the controversy, Nicki Minaj has claimed to forgive Quavo after his apology. The Barbz are glad to have Nicki back and she seems ready to stand her ground. Stay tuned for more to come.

He apologized. Y’all can stop torturing him now. 🤣 The Generous Queen FORGIVES. When he told me what y’all were doing in them comments I fell TF out😩. Love you guys tho. For LIFE. https://t.co/jnNF61dSWD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 14, 2018

