Nicki Minaj Shares A Vertical Music Video For “Chun-Li” [WATCH]

Nicki Minaj has come out of her hiatus and is back feeding her fans with new music. Recently, she gave the hip-hop community two new singles with “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”. These drops were accompanied by an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. Now, we receive a music video.
“Chun-Li” has caught the people’s attention firing up the controversy between her, Cardi B, and Quavo. Nicki has kept the pot stirred with Twitter comments and selfie footage. She believed that he was conspiring with Cardi to shorten her verse on “Motorsport” and remove her singing track.
For her latest music video, she provides us with vertical music video packed with self-recording clips. The visual is mainly captured in her private studio location.
Since the controversy, Nicki Minaj has claimed to forgive Quavo after his apology. The Barbz are glad to have Nicki back and she seems ready to stand her ground. Stay tuned for more to come.
Photo: Getty