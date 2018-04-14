Entertainment
Home > Uncategorized

#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips Off

Social media beefs and longstanding feuds will make a few players go extra hard in the postseason openers.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers - Game Seven

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

NBA fans are rejoicing more than just the start of the playoffs this weekend.

As fate (or an Adam Silver-backed conspiracy) would have it, the first round matchups are particularly entertaining this year, both on the court and off.

As @world_wide_wob pointed out on Twitter, the opening round is packed with social media-fueled drama.

From Lance Stephenson and LeBron James’ legendary meme moment, to @JoelEmbiid and @YoungWhiteside’s war of words, here’s the threads to track after the statline.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos