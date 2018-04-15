Entertainment
Beyonce Makes History At Coachella!!!

Deja Perez
The Queen Bey made history as the first woman of color to headline at Coachella!!!

Bey kicked off her epic performance by showing love to HBCU’s and big bands/step shows!!! Of course she had a full on concert performance with multiple outfit changes! Not to mention a Destiny’s Child reunion and a cameo from hubby Hov!!! She even rep’ed H-Town with a chopped and skrewed remix!!! Let’s just say the performance was EVERYTHING and they don’t call her the QUEEN for nothing!!!!

YES MAMA BEYONCÉ #BEYCHELLA

Just Listen To The Voice Of A Goddess✨ #Beychella

Beyoncé Brought Out Jayz For Déjà Vu #Beychella

“Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline”

The Reunion You’ve All Been Waiting For…. DC3🔥 #Beychella

The “B” Jumped Out🔥🔥 #Beychella

