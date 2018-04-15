DC Emancipation Day Was A Huge Success!!!

DC Emancipation Day is a BIG thing in this city!!

In case you need a quick history lesson: it commemorates the April 16, 1862 signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act which freed slaves in DC and compensated slave owners $300 per person.

Can you believe it only became a holiday in 2005? Crazy, right!!

Well Mayor Muriel Bowser and her staff put together a great lineup!!

The following artists will performed at the Emancipation Day concert 2018.

Brandy

Angie Stone

Big Daddy Kane

Allure

Ayre Rayde

Rare Essence

DJ Rico

Classically Dope

Luther Relives

Drew Tillman

Lightshow

My boo Tiny and her band Allure KILLED it!!

Can we talk about how dope this bailiwick clothing shirt is???

Also On 93.9 WKYS: