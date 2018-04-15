Entertainment
DC Emancipation Day Was A Huge Success!!!

Deja Perez
DC Emancipation Day is a BIG thing in this city!!

In case you need a quick history lesson: it commemorates the April 16, 1862 signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act which freed slaves in DC and compensated slave owners $300 per person.

Can you believe it only became a holiday in 2005? Crazy, right!!

Well Mayor Muriel Bowser and her staff put together a great lineup!!

The following artists will performed at the Emancipation Day concert 2018.
  • Brandy
  • Angie Stone
  • Big Daddy Kane
  • Allure
  • Ayre Rayde
  • Rare Essence
  • DJ Rico
  • Classically Dope
  • Luther Relives
  • Drew Tillman
  • Lightshow

My boo Tiny and her band Allure KILLED it!!

Can we talk about how dope this bailiwick clothing shirt is???

 

 

