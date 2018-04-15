DC Emancipation Day Was A Huge Success!!!

DC Emancipation Day is a BIG thing in this city!!
In case you need a quick history lesson: it commemorates the April 16, 1862 signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act which freed slaves in DC and compensated slave owners $300 per person.
Can you believe it only became a holiday in 2005? Crazy, right!!
Well Mayor Muriel Bowser and her staff put together a great lineup!!
- Brandy
- Angie Stone
- Big Daddy Kane
- Allure
- Ayre Rayde
- Rare Essence
- DJ Rico
- Classically Dope
- Luther Relives
- Drew Tillman
- Lightshow
My boo Tiny and her band Allure KILLED it!!
My boo Tiny and her band Allure KILLED it!!
Can we talk about how dope this bailiwick clothing shirt is???
How cool is this? Huge shout to DC's own Regina Hall, rocking our #202stars shirt with Mayor Bowser and Jussie Smollett at yesterday's DC Emancipation Day festivities! She puts on for her city!