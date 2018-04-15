Azealia Banks Says She Was “Low Key” Raped On Her Instagram Story

Azealia Banks may have been sexually assaulted. The controversial rapper made the claim in a since-deleted Instagram story.

Reports TMZ:

In since-deleted Instagram videos posted to the NYC rapper’s Story, Azealia can be heard crying over being “low key” raped by a man she claims pressured her into sex.

In the posts — which were captured by a third party and posted online — she starts off with a disclaimer saying she fells “like dirt.” She also partially blames herself for the alleged rape, and goes on to threaten deleting her social media accounts until she’s okay again.

Azealia was clearly affected by the incident — the details of which are left ambiguous for now. She doesn’t say where this happened, but presumably it occurred Saturday night. She also doesn’t name the alleged perpetrator.

You never see her face … only her voice, which at one point says someone “got the best of me.” She eventually asks someone to come pick her up — but the posts were later deleted off her account. She did, however, allude to roofies in later posts … and added she was “good” from the night before and that her show on Sunday was still on.

We’re as fed up with Azealia Banks’ antics that shadow her music as much as anyone. HOWEVER, if she was sexually violated we sincerely hope the perpetrator is brought to justice.

