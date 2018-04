Beyonce without a doubt stole the show at Coachella 2018 with her mind blowing two hour non-stop set. The performance highlighted HBCU culture, paid homage to Nina Simone and celebrated African American culture and feminism with her rendition of ‘Lift Every Voice & Sing’ and a small Destiny’s Child reunion.

Now the living legend has announced her ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program for four HBCU’s.

How dope is that? More info on the program on Beyonce.com

