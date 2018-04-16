Hal Greer, Philadelphia 76ers Hall Of Famer, Has Passed Away at 81

In the wake of all the 76ers excitement, we have some sad news to report. Hall of fame guard and 76ers great Hal Greer has passed away at 81.

The Sixers have announced that they will honor Hal Greer tonight before Game 2 of the playoffs verse the Miami Heat.

The 76ers have released an official statement:

The Sixers mourn the passing of Hal Greer. Full statement from the team: pic.twitter.com/WbXTnmz6JC — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) April 16, 2018

Hal Greer helped lead the team to the 1967 NBA championship and was a 10 time all-star and was named 1 of the greatest NBA players in history.

Former Sixers Hall of Famer Hal Greer Passed Away Greer’s Legacy:

•1967 NBA champ

•10-time All-Star

•76ers’ all-time leader in points, field goals, games and minutes •named 1 of 50 Greatest Players in NBA History 76ers will honor Greer at tonight’s Game 2 of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/5POpBRce29 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 16, 2018

Read the 76ers statement here.