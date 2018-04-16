Breaking News! Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize Award For ‘Damn’ [Details]

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Now This is big news!!!!!
Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music for "DAMN" the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award. https://t.co/LJMRYy9B1v
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 16, 2018
Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music for "DAMN" the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award. https://t.co/LJMRYy9B1v
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 16, 2018
Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his fourth album, 'DAMN.' https://t.co/Gw4l3f3YQC pic.twitter.com/tiAkt1is9m
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 16, 2018
Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his fourth album, 'DAMN.' https://t.co/Gw4l3f3YQC pic.twitter.com/tiAkt1is9m
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 16, 2018
'DAMN.': @KendrickLamar just became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music https://t.co/U1aWqTXijZ pic.twitter.com/vyw7ovEKq1
— Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 16, 2018
'DAMN.': @KendrickLamar just became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music https://t.co/U1aWqTXijZ pic.twitter.com/vyw7ovEKq1
— Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 16, 2018