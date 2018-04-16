Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And It Sounds Pretty Familiar

Here's why.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sighting At F1 Abu Dhabi GP Event

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

After teasing us with bangers like “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What”, it’s safe to say that a Drake album is way overdue! Amirite?

 

On Monday, Drizzy took to IG to announce the album in the most subtly, obvious, Drakey Drake way possible.

📀 JUNE 2018

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

📀 JUNE 2018

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

Reports are already claiming that his upcoming album, Scorpion, will be eligible to go gold upon its release. *Cues God’s Plan*

 

But why does the title sound so familiar? Probably because Eve‘s sophomore album had went by the same name.

 

But the real question is, do we want the 6 God’s new album to give us efficient, hardcore bars Drizzy? Or do we want the R&B, Champagne Papi Drake this time around?

 

It’s officially Scorpion season. Y’all ready?

via GIPHY

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos