Washington Football NFL Profile: Who is D.J. Moore?

WOL Sports Desk will take a look at mock drafts until the real NFL draft takes place April 26th-28th in Dallas and give you a peek at players some of the expert analysis believe may join the Burgandy and Gold for the 2018-19 season.

DJ Moore, Wide Reciever, Maryland

This 6 foot WR out of the University of Maryland looks to have a promising career on the next level. Weighing in at 210 lbs to fill out his 6ft frame, Moore already has elite size at the WR position with room to add on a few pounds of muscle. DJ Moore has shown the ability to break tackles and make defenders miss in the open field, which makes him a big play nightmare for defenses.

After the struggles Washington had last season at the WR position, DJ Moore would be a great addition to a unit that needs as much help as they can get. The more playmakers for new QB Alex Smith, the better.

