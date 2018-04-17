Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Rihanna’s Coachella Outfit Included A Flask And You Didn’t Even Notice

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Rihanna was spotted at Coachella, Weekend 1, giving us festival fashion, the bad gal way.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

While she wore a Gucci mask (talk about going incog, fashionably), there was another thing she was potentially hiding.

Riri x #chella18 😍

A post shared by Rihanna (@badgalriri) ❤ (@rihcall) on

Like any other festival attendee, having easy access to your liquor (and not having to wait in a ridiculously long line), is a necessity. If you look closely at her left hand, you can see it looks like she’s wearing an Amzwt Flasket Bracelet Hidden Flask. This $31.99 accessory holds up to 3.5 oz of liquor, so stack ’em a few times, and the party juice is right there on your wrist.

Rihanna at Coachella🔥

A post shared by Rihanna (@badgalriri) ❤ (@rihcall) on

The flask-bracelet is so low key and goes undetectable. This is a must-have for Summer 2018 if you like to get your drink on that is (and still look like a fashionable lady).

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna Steps Out In Versace To Celebrate Her Latest Fenty Beauty Releases

H&M Taps Moschino To Help With Their Sales, Announces New Collab At Coachella

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B. Gives An Andy Warhol Vibe At Coachella

Rihanna and PUMA Gear up for Summer '18 at Coachella

Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

33 photos Launch gallery

Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

Continue reading Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

Coachella launches festival season and that means festival style to inspire you all Spring and Summer 2018. We rounded up a gallery of all the celebs best festival fashion. Click through our gallery and let us know which looks are your favorite.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos