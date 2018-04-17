Starbucks To Close May 29th For “Racial-Bias Education Day”

I guess you can add another holiday to the calendar.

Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for “racial-bias education day.” The coffee chain has been under fire two Black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbuck while waiting for a friend in Philadelphia.

During an interview with NPR, Rosalind Brewer, Starbucks COO, shared her perspective on the incident as both a Starbucks employee and a Black mother.

“Just watching that video was quite painful. As an African American executive myself with a 23-year-old African American son, it was very difficult to watch,” she told NPR.

“The police should not have been called in this situation and this was a teachable moment for all of us,” she said, reiterating the company’s message of corporate accountability. “We take full responsibility to make sure that our company remains great. Good companies acknowledge their mistakes and then make the necessary changes to become a better company.”

Now the company will look to not only repair their image but train their employees on racial bias.