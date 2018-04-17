WTF: Engine Explodes On A Southwest Flight And Nearly Sucks A Passenger Out Of The Plane

149 passengers on a Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight were in for an unexpected adventure today, as their flight turned into something out of a horror film.

Shortly after their plane took off from LaGuardia in New York City, one of the jet engines forcibly depressurized after a piece of engine shrapnel flew off and broke a window–which resulted in a woman nearly being sucked out of the aircraft. After a successful emergency landing, it looks like everyone is safe, but the experience alone is enough to shake up the passengers who experienced that.

According to reports from NBC10, passenger Todd Baur said the woman nearly lost her life when that window gave way, but the luckily, the passengers nearby saved her life. “One passenger, a woman, was partially…was drawn out towards the out of the plane…was pulled back in by other passengers,” he explained. He also said that the woman who nearly lost her life is said to have been taken to a nearby Philadelphia hospital.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at around 11:30 a.m.

According to the NY Post, one of the passengers shared a video on Facebook Live of the plane as it quickly descended. “Someone on the plane had a heart attack and it looks like an engine blew out then a window was blown open. We are still on the plane and they are trying to revive a woman on the plane,” he wrote on Facebook.

Southwest issued a statement on the incident:

Update on Flight #1380: pic.twitter.com/JhwVlUBeia — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 17, 2018

