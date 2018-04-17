Kodak Black Could Be Released From Jail Soon

Good news for Kodak Black just arrived.

According to TMZ, Kodak Black will now only serve one year in county jail after taking a plea deal with the prosecutors in his guns and weed case from the January raid of his Florida home. According to court records, Kodak pleaded guilty to two probation violations, including driving on a suspended license and “associating with people committing crimes.”

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, seemed to struck a deal with prosecutors, according to his Twitter page. See his tweet below:

Just completely resolved @KodakBlack1k case. The State and Judge were professional and fair. I am happy not just for a client, but for a friend. There are great things instore for him, and he is glad to have this behind him. @breakfastclubam @XXL @AP @BBMAs — Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) April 17, 2018

Originally he was facing a much higher maximum of 12 years for violation of probation. However, since Kodak has reportedly admitted to the two other probation violation charges and has already served 90 days of his one year sentence, he could get released as early as October for good behavior.

Once he is free, TMZ reports that the remaining year of house arrest and 4 years of probation will be wiped from his slate according to his attorney.

As we previously reported, Kodak has been in a Florida jail since January when law enforcement raided his home, after they were tipped off by a number of alarming posts the rapper had posted on social media, that included video showing guns and marijuana with a child in the room.

