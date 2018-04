Our favorite female 90s R&B groups are coming to our tv screens in a new reality show on BET called ‘Ladies Night.’

This ladies night includes En Vouge, Salt, Pepa, Spinderella and SWV sharing their personal and professional drama while the cameras

With a run of shows across the US, these iconic artists must create, choreograph, and execute a night featuring all of their famous hits.

Will you be tuned in?

