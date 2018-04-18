Eric Bellinger Drops Gems On Love, Marriage, His Career & More! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

When Eric Bellinger comes to town, things are a little different. One, you get Kiotti to have Eric breakdown his grind and then some. Two, Keisha Nicole slides in because of the two going back all the way to Los Angeles and when Bellinger originally wanted to play ball at USC. Third, you get KG Smooth because, why would you not ask an R&B singer about love?

The result? A full-on roundtable discussion style interview with the Eazy Call singer where he discusses being open about his marriage, his Eazy Call album, his growth as a singer-songwriter and his stances on love and balance. The quote about trying to juggle multiple people while having a career and relating it to renting versus home ownership? A GEM.

Actually, there are plenty of gems in our convo with Eric. Watch the full interview up top or HERE.

