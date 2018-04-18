7 Students Use Pencil Sharpener Razor Blades To Cut Their Arms

Seven elementary students in Prince George’s Co. used razor blades from pencil sharpeners to cut their arms.

A spokesman said Tuesday that a William Paca Elementary School parent alerted staff to her concerns March 29, according to WTOP. Prince George’s Co. Schools sent a crisis counseling team to the school in Landover.

The school’s administration has banned all handheld pencil sharpeners.

