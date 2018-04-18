J. Cole Releases Art and Tracklist for KOD Project

J. Cole has been snatching our edges all week. First, he announced his new project is dropping April 20th entitled KOD then he dropped an announcement for a pop-up show. But here was the hitch on the show no phones, no cameras, no bags, no press list and no guest list.

But now Cole has dropped the artwork and tracklist for KOD and it has us wondering what does KOD stand for?! Who did the artwork? What does all of this mean?

Prediction, J. Cole is probably going to be hurting some feels with the truth he is about to put out. Regardless what we do know is that J. Cole is going to release some fire on 4/20 and we are so here for it!

