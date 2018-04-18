Did You Peep? Kourtney Kardashian And Ameriie May Be Twins

Celebrity look alikes are always interesting because it’s truly intriguing that out of the billions of humans in the world, two people with the same career can also have the same face.

The wildest doppelgangers are the ones that are so obvious, they go over our heads until someone brings it up. Like the fact that Ameriie and Kourtney Kardashian are nearly identical.

Amerie and Kourtney Kardashian look very much alike! Rahhh pic.twitter.com/mJuS0MJaZv — JP⚡️ (@YoungJPTM) November 24, 2014

Grant it, one is Armenian and the other is Asian/Black — but apparently a little racial ambiguity goes a long way.

I always thought Kourtney looked like Amerie pic.twitter.com/ohS7fa24ce — JonBenét Ramsey (@MarkChang_) June 24, 2015

how crazy is it that amerie and kourtney kardashian literally look the same pic.twitter.com/FMSI0NF2QL — baby ✨ (@lysaaag) May 13, 2016

Do you see it?

Goodnight 🌚 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 25, 2016 at 9:50pm PST

💋💋💋 A post shared by AMERIIE 에므리 📚🎼 Amerie (@ameriie) on Aug 10, 2016 at 7:10pm PDT

#hithere A post shared by AMERIIE 에므리 📚🎼 Amerie (@ameriie) on Sep 13, 2014 at 4:06pm PDT

Selfie Sunday. #kuwtk #tonight A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 29, 2015 at 5:17pm PST

If there’s one thing that should have Ameriie trippin’, it’s the fact that show low key may be a Kardashian sister.

See what we did there?

via GIPHY

Also On 93.9 WKYS: