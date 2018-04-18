Kim K. & Chrissy Teigen Had Jokes About Kanye’s Twitter Return [Photos]

Earlier this week, Kanye West reappeared on Twitter to the surprise of his fans. The Chicago native was welcomed back with open arms but his wife and pals provided some comedic relief that was pretty epic.

While Yeezy shaded Nike briefly the majority of his tweets have been rather introspective.

As a creative your ideas are your strongest form of currency — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

He also reinforced his less is more motto.

Sometimes you have to get rid of everything — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

This opened the door for his better half to reply with a classic comeback.

F.O.W. (Friend of Wests) Chrissy Teigen also joined in offering Kim an air mattress at her house.

I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

The reality star kept the roast going with some more questions about what exactly Kanye was referring to.

Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing. https://t.co/HLUkMiZCLU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Before things got out of hand and the trolls twisted the story Kim made it clear it was all jokes. “For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it” she explained.

For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Still no word if Kimmy had the YEEZYMafia account shut down, though.

As for Yeezy, he still philosophizing.

too much emphasis is put on originality. Feel free to take ideas and update them at your will all great artist take and update. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Via BuzzFeed

Photo: WENN.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: