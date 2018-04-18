Sen. Bernie Sanders Gives Cardi B Props Via Twitter Over Social Security Quote

Cardi B is as mainstream as it gets for a Hip-Hop recording artist in 2018 and is proving just how many cultural lines she’s crossed in the last year after a recent tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders. The former presidential candidate and buddy of Killer Mike tweeted in response to a quote made by the Bronx starlet regarding social security.

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve,” Sen. Sanders tweeted in response to a tweet from the Social Security Works Twitter account. The originating tweet features an image of Cardi with superimposed text reading, “[FDR] is the real ‘Make America Great Again’ President because of it wasn’t for him, older Americans wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

The quote came from Cardi’s GQ interview, which is pretty much worth a read.

Cardi’s astute and accurate observation aside, it’s pretty amazing that Sanders noticed that. But as noted above, he’s been close connections with Hip-Hop before.

