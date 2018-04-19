Chrissy Teigen Offers Kim Kardashian A Place To Stay

Chrissy Teigen offered her girl Kim Kardashian a place to crash after Kanye West posted a mysterious message on Twitter.

It all started when Kanye shared a cryptic tweet, suggesting that he’s about to wipe the slate clean.

Sometimes you have to get rid of everything — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

Normally, Kim doesn’t say much about Kanye’s posts, but she chimed in to get a little clarification this time. Chrissy, being the good friend she is, swooped in to offer her support in the event of a worst-case scenario.

I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

Kim made sure that Chrissy had plenty of space because it’s likely that she would be bringing all of her babies along.

Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing. https://t.co/HLUkMiZCLU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Luckily, Chrissy already had a solution for that.

you’re right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

Most likely, Kanye is just talking about his next creative venture, but I’m sure Kim is glad to know that Chrissy has her back just in case.

For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Chrissy might have taken her a little seriously, though. She was ready for a slumber party!

*deflates mattress* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

