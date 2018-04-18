Rumor Has It That Paula Patton’s New Bae Is Still Married

Everyone was giving Paula Patton a “girl yassss!” when she revealed in a recent interview that she found love again after her very public divorce from R&B crooner Robin Thicke.

But now, a source exclusively told Page Six that Patton’s new boo, Zachary Quittman, 37, is not a single man. In fact, according to the source, Quittman is still married.

“They’re married, they’re not even legally separated,” the source said. “He doesn’t even have his stuff out of the house.”

The 37-year-old real estate agent shares two children with his wife who he’s been in a relationship with over 20 years, the source told Page Six.

The two were spotted in New York City together on Wednesday as Patton, 42, does press rounds for her new film “Traffik.”

The source went on to reveal that Quittman is well-known in the community because he coaches many of the youth sports teams.

Patton said in a recent interview with Extra that she met Quittman because their kids oftentimes play on the same sports teams.

“If you have a kid and you have a basketball game, look at the daddies. He’s got kids, I got a kid. It’s one of those!” she said.

Reportedly Quittman moved in with Patton one month ago once they began dating.

“He’s like a trust fund kid, his mom is like no. 1 in real estate, he’s a good salesperson, so I’m sure he’s selling himself … he hasn’t really made anything of himself in his life and being in the spotlight is great for him,” the source went on to say. “He’s all about what he looks like, his body, his tattoos, he’s a very selfish man.”

As for Quittman’s estranged wife, she’s allegedly shaken by the relationship, especially since she and Paula were said to be cordial before.

“She’s on the floor, [but] she’s so worried about the safety of the kids,” the source said. “She just doesn’t want to rock the boat.”

The source told the outlet that Quittman’s wife is now making moves to file for divorce.

“[Patton] paints herself as the jilted woman who was left for another woman, but she’s doing the same f–king s–t, she’s a hypocrite,” the source said.

Neither Patton’s rep nor Quittman have commented.

SOURCE: Page Six

