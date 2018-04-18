Big K.R.I.T. Shares His Gospel And Growth Through Sobriety [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

There’s a power in music — and a far better power when you discover your purpose. Big K.R.I.T. is a master of both. His sold-out show at Warehouse Live last week was testament to it and the Meridian, Mississippi native spoke to that belief with Kiotti.

K.R.I.T. joined Kiotti for a sit-down interview in which the two discussed K.R.I.T.’s evolving career from major label back to being an independent, the clarity he’s found through sobriety and much more. Watch the full interview up top or HERE.

