Michelle Williams Running To Her Bae After Coachella Is The Epitome Of #RelationshipGoals

Michelle Williams is out there living her best life!

Not only did she kill it as her and Kelly Rowland joined Beyonce at Coachella last weekend, but her and her bae Chad Johnson are still going strong!

On Tuesday, the former Destiny’s Child singer posted a series of cute pics of her running into the Pittsburgh Steelers chaplain’s arms after her iconic performance.

“That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me! I always wondered how our worlds would mesh. I always wanted to protect who you are, your ministry and platform because people are nuts and cruel, but you have covered me, prayed for me and told me that wherever I go, and whatever stage I stand on to be a light!” she wrote in a caption.

“Soooooooo sorry I jumped on you but I’m glad to know you have muscles to hold me! You so stronnnnnnnng! I’ve waited yeeeeeeears for someone who could come in to my world and be CONFIDENT and NOT insecure, love who I love and genuinely be there for people!! I LOVE YOU”

It’s no secret that Michelle loves her man and isn’t afraid to show it:

