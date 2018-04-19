The Two Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Reveal The Police Acted Even Worse Than We Thought

The two Black men who were wrongfully arrested at Starbucks due to an incompetent manger who called the cops have become viral sensation. They were put in handcuffs, arrested and in jail for eight hours. If you missed it, see the video below.

The men came forward to today this morning and they are Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, both 23. In an interview with Good Morning America, they revealed more details about their arrest, especially their interactions with police, which is more despicable than we originally thought.

The two arrived at the Starbucks at 4:35 p.m., and at 4:37 p.m. the manager, who is reportedly 31-year-old Holly Hylton, calls police. Rashon revealed, “As soon as [the officers] approached us, they just said we had to leave. There was no question of ‘Was there a problem here between you and guys and the manager? What happened?’”

They also said the cops never told them what they were being arrested for, Donte said, explaining “No, not at the time. We wasn’t read any rights, nothing. Just double-locked handcuffs behind our back, escorted out and put into a squad car.” How terrible that these young men were arrested and not even told why. While everyone wants to blame Starbucks, which they should, the cops are to blame as well, and these two young men need an apology from the Philadelphia Police Department. Watch the interview below:

The young men also did an interview with the Associated Press, saying they were afraid for their lives when police arrived, with the AP reporting, “Robinson said he thought about his loved ones and how the afternoon had taken such a turn as he was taken to jail. Nelson wondered if he’d make it home alive. ‘Anytime I’m encountered by cops, I can honestly say it’s a thought that runs through my mind,’ Nelson said. ‘You never know what’s going to happen.’”

Last week, the city’s Black Police Commissioner Richard Ross babbled in a Facebook post that officers “did absolutely nothing wrong,” and claimed Nelson and Robinson were disrespectful. Of course, no eyewitnesses said Donte and Rashon were disrespectful nor was that on the video. The officers clearly handled this the wrong way and are possibly lying on the young men.

Thankfully, many people have rallied behind Donte and Rashon, including Rashon’s fraternity Omega Psi Phi, who said in a statement he was a “remarkable example of resilient courage in the face of undeserved fire. This was very clearly racial injustice, but maybe this case will be the catalyst to create the positive change that we seek.”

Hopefully, both Starbucks and Philadelphia compensate these men for this injustice. There is no excuse why this happened and the reasoning is pure racism.

