12 Apple Employees Arrested For Leaking Information

According to Bloomberg, twelve Apple employees have been arrested for leaking confidential information about the companies future plans. Apple sent out a memo saying they “caught 29 leakers, 12 of them were arrested. These people not only losing their jobs they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere.”

Apple of course shared with their employees earlier in the year information on some new features, new products, delays and new software that could be rolled out. They later found out that same info was leaked to the media.

One things for sure, Apple don’t play that!

