Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Is Engaged!

Michelle Williams is engaged to pastor and life coach Chad Johnson after a year of dating. The Destiny’s Child singer revealed on Thursday morning that Johnson proposed to her almost a month ago, tweeting: “That time I got engaged March 21st.” See her tweet below
She recently gushed about her beau with a post on Instagram, thanking him for his support at Coachella where she reunited with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland for Bey’s amazing Coachella performance. See her post below:
That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me! I always wondered how our worlds would mesh. I always wanted to protect who you are, your ministry and platform because people are nuts and cruel, but you have covered me, prayed for me and told me that wherever I go, and whatever stage I stand on to be a light! Soooooooo sorry I jumped on you but I’m glad to know you have muscles to hold me! You so stronnnnnnnng! 😂😂 I’ve waited yeeeeeeears for someone who could come in to my world and be CONFIDENT and NOT insecure, love who I love and genuinely be there for people!! I LOVE YOU @chadjohnson77!!! ❤️ #HoldOn #LoveIsComing #IPrayRealTrueGodlyLoveForEveryone #ThankYouJesus 📸: @parsons
According to PEOPLE, Williams revealed on the talk show The Real, that she met her husband-to-be in March of 2017, when she attended a spiritual retreat in Arizona run by Johnson, a pastor and life coach who has also worked as a chaplain for pro sports teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Dodgers.
“I was in a horrible, dark place,” says Williams, 37, who had recently ended a relationship and opened up about a cheating ex on The Real. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.”
