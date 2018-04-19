Destiny’s New Bae: Who Is Michelle Williams’ Pastor Fianceé Chad Johnson?

Destiny became fulfilled when Michelle Williams revealed she was engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson! How did they meet? When did he propose? And better, yet, who is Chad Johnson?

Johnson, not the football player, is a pro sports chaplain however. After obtaining his Bachelor’s Degree in Christian Ministries from Arizona Christian University in Phoenix, he went on to become a chaplain for different teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Dodgers — and their families in daily devotionals.

He runs Elevate International, a non-profit that serves urban youth and families with retreats. It was there on an adult retreat where he met his soon bride-to-be in 2017. After his parents divorced when he was 13, Johnson maintained a positive influence on his younger family members, helping raise two nephews who are 15 and 16 respectively.

Yes, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland have met him and are happy for their DC3 sister but it didn’t happen until last summer. Bey didn’t meet him until last year’s Made In America festival and Kelly met him in July.

“I didn’t even tell any people I was talking to Chad. I wanted to treat this relationship differently because obviously all my past relationships have failed. I didn’t want to talk about another relationship that possibly wasn’t gonna go anywhere,” Williams told PEOPLE who broke the story. It wasn’t until the couple were IG official for real.

Michelle’s big takeaway for love? Easy: Stay hopeful.

“Don’t lose hope in love,” she says. “I do think you should not focus so much that if you’re not in love that you get depressed about it. … Just don’t lose hope. But definitely be doing what you can do to make yourself a better person for the person that possibly is on the way for you.”

