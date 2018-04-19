Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week — Are We Trippin’?

It seems like that Coachella air has hit Justin Bieber and affected him in a…shall we say, unique way.

The singer made an appearance at the music festival this past weekend and since then, he’s been doing the most random things.

First off, he broke out in random song to some of his music favs, like Daniel Caesar and Yodeling Walmart Kid. No harm there right?

But then, in a random turn of events, he seemed to orchestrate a full impromptu gospel show for Coachella goers.

Like…literally out of nowhere.

I guess when the spirit hits, the spirit hits.

Bieber has been very public about his spiritual transformation on social media, saying how Jesus has changed his life.

We just can’t help but wonder though — does this mean Justin is now a free spirited, zero F’s given, flower child?

Swipe through for more of Justin’s…”interesting” antics this week and you tell us if we’re the ones trippin’!

