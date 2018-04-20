Valee “Skinny”, Moneybagg Yo “Perfect B*tch” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.18

Seems like we’ve come a long way from dudes wanting a “Gangsta B*tch” or even a “Down Ass B*tch.” In 2018 it’s all about the “Perfect B*tch.” Progress?

Whatever the case may be Moneybagg Yo seems to feel that way as he comes through with a clip for “Perfect B*tch” in which he’s wife’d up with two women who cook, clean, and lay it down in between the sheets (again, progress?).

Back in the hood some things never change as Marlo and Rylo are busy living that fast life and moving that work around town for the clip to “Tuesday & Thursday.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yung Bans featuring Che Trill, Xavr Sosa, and more.

VALEE – “SKINNY”

MONEYBAGG YO – “PERFECT B*TCH”

MARLO FT. RYLO – “TUESDAY & THURSDAY”

YUNG BANS FT. CHE TRILL – “YEA”

XAVR SOSA – “KICKERBOCKER READY TO DIE”

MARLON CRAFT – “FRIENDS”

DAX – “WHO RUN IT REMIX”

