Danni Starr Talks “Together We Stomp”

On Saturday, April 21, 2018, The Federal City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with The Federal City Public Service Foundation and The Dunbar Alumni Federation, will host its 16th Annual STOMP D.A.T. ® (Drugs, Alcohol, Tobacco) youth step show. STOMP D.A.T. encourages our youth to abstain from the use of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco and is attended by over 500 children and adults. The proceeds from STOMP D.A.T.® support TheFCAC scholarship fund. Youth step teams from all over the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia is invited to come and participate in this step competition.
