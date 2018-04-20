J. Cole Sons Allllll The New Wave Rappers With BIG Homie Bars On ‘1985’

As expected, J. Cole has everybody talking following the release of his fifth studio album KOD at midnight, last night. TheNorth Carolina star kept calm as he son’ed every new wave rapper with big homie bars on his track “1985.” Now, fans are taking a stab at who he may have been speaking to, in particular. They’re almost certain he addressed Lil Pump and Pump’s rumored “Fuck J. Cole” diss, when he rapped “I heard one of ’em diss me, I’m surprised/ I ain’t trippin, listen good to my reply/ Come here lil man, let me talk with ya/ See if I can paint for you the larger picture.”
Cole also makes it clear he isn’t happy with the Black youth currently coming up in the game, rapping:
“I must say, by your songs I’m unimpressed, hey/ But I love to see a Black man get paid
And plus, you havin’ fun and I respect that/ But have you ever thought about your impact?
These white kids love that you don’t give a fuck/ Cause that’s exactly what’s expected when your skin black
They wanna see you dab, they wanna see you pop a pill/ They wanna see you tatted from your face to your heels
And somewhere deep down, fuck it, I gotta keep it real/ They wanna be black and think your song is how it feels…”
This is how fans are responding on social media:
Rich Homie Quan, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, 6ix9ine, Tyga and Desiigner trying to figure out who J. Cole’s talking about on 1985 pic.twitter.com/X7uQ0omasY