Ok Senator Chuck Schumer we see you! The New York senator chose 4/20 to formally announce that it is time for Congress to take the lead and decriminalize marijuana at the federal level! Check out his video and thread below and let’s see if his constituents will follow.

The time has come to decriminalize marijuana. My thinking – as well as the general population’s views – on the issue has evolved, and so I believe there’s no better time than the present to get this done. pic.twitter.com/EIHgsI8j6C — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2018

THREAD: It’s official. Today, I am formally announcing my plan to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. It’s time we allow states, once and for all, to have the power to decide what works best for them. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2018

