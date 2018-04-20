420 Day: Hiphop Violinist Rhett Price Covers Afroman “Because I Got High” [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 04.20.18
Rhett Price

Source: Provided by / Rhett Price

Here’s something you don’t see every day…

Hiphop violinist Rhett Price doesn’t smoke, but in honor of the 4-20 cannibis celebration, he covered the holiday anthem, “Because I Got High” by Afroman, during an exclusive interview with @SteffSkeemz. Press play!

Rhett Price

