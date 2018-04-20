420 Day: Hiphop Violinist Rhett Price Covers Afroman “Because I Got High” [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Here’s something you don’t see every day…
Hiphop violinist Rhett Price doesn’t smoke, but in honor of the 4-20 cannibis celebration, he covered the holiday anthem, “Because I Got High” by Afroman, during an exclusive interview with @SteffSkeemz. Press play!
