KXNG Crooked AKA Crooked I Announces Departure From Slaughterhouse

Before we get into this, if you’re not following KXNG Crooked AKA Crooked I on Twitter, you’re missing out on one of the most active accounts on the service full of daily gems. Now that’s out of the way, the big news is that the West Coast wordsmith has announced he’s leaving Slaughterhouse but says there’s no bad blood.

Crooked took to his IG page to break the news, saying in so many words that the group’s inactivity and his own desire to get moving onto music is the reason but wants the team that remains to keep winning. Group member Joe Budden has said repeatedly he’s done with rhyming as he’s off into the media side of things. Royce Da 5’9 is still dropping projects and Joell Ortiz still has joints in the can. The last song the quartet appeared on with one another was “Chopping Block” from Royce’s Bar Exam 4 mixtape.

Peep the video announcement below.

Photo: Getty

