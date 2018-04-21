National
Syracuse University Fraternity Says Their ‘Hatred For N***ers’ Video Was Just Satire

'Satire' must be the latest excuse for racism.

Staff
Last week, a racist video surfaced of Theta Tau fraternity at Syracuse University chanting slurs about everyone you can think of. The college students said, with one person on his knees simulating oral sex, “I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*ggers, sp*cs and most importantly the f*ckin’ kikes” and “You f*ckin’ kikes, get in the f*ckin’ showers!” Plus, there were homophobic and ableist slurs, including this one, “He’s drooling out of his mouth because he’s retarded in a wheelchair.” See the one of the many video clips below:

The hateful young men captured the moment on video and it obviously went viral. However, this isn’t the only incident of racism at the university. Students of color have been vocal about having hostile experiences with teachers. One student said during an open forum on Thursday night, “I’m not paying $60,000 a year to get abused.” 

The fraternity is not apologizing — with an excuse. According to CBS, they claim it was just satire, the frat said in a statement, “Each semester our new members are given the opportunity to write and act out a skit, in order to roast the active brothers. This event was never intended to be centered around racism or hate. This year, one of these brothers is a conservative Republican, and the new members roasted him by playing the part of a racist conservative character.” The statement continued, “It was a satirical sketch of an uneducated, racist, homophobic, misogynist, sexist, ableist and intolerant person. The young man playing the part of this character nor the young man being roasted do not hold any of the horrible views espoused as a part of that sketch.” The chapter also added, “Every single member of Theta Tau would like to apologize to everyone affected by the racist video.”

Satire? That is the the same thing the white teacher in Florida said about her racist podcast. Their satire wasn’t funny and they clearly aren’t comedy writers. Sadly, this fraternity will probably barely be punished, it dates back to 1904 and many schools are dependent  on fraternities for money.

