Prayer hands in the air for Rory Felton aka DC Felton.

According to WTOP: Kato Hammond, of Take me Out to The Go-Go, wrote that Felton was an original member of the band Rare Essence — formed in 1976 — and was also a part of the band Little Benny and the Masters.

On Friday, his body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a house on Forrester St. SW.

The DC police have offered a $25k reward and are urging anyone with information to call 202-645-9600.

