True Or Troll? This Is How Candace Owens Got Kanye’s Co-Sign

Kanye West has new music coming and he’s re-activated his Twitter account.

One tweet, sent up Saturday, had social media debating all weekend: “I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” typed Ye, sending Twitter and other platforms into a frenzy.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Owens is a conservative social media personality and holds the title of communications director at Turning Point USA. In June, she is scheduled to speak at TPUSA’s Young Women’s Leadership Conference in Dallas alongside Tomi Lahren and other right-wingers.

I’m freaking out. @kanyewest ….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.

I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community. https://t.co/Uz1nB9K0Oz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Owens was extremely grateful for the shout-out, tweeting, “I’m freaking out. @kanyewest ….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.

I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community.”

West’s seven simple words also triggered countless stories, posts and comments about Owens. While West never endorsed “what” Owens thinks, just complimenting “the way” she does seems to have struck some chords.

Owens’ political views were widely summed-up as “far-right,” but she called out Perez Hilton, Shaun King, Complex and Twitter for misrepresenting her.

When @PerezHilton @TomArnold and @ShaunKing, 3 white men, rush to viciously attack the freedom of two black people who refuse to be pawns to a leftist ideology—it should ring as a wake up call to the world about who the real racists are. None of you white men own my blackness. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 22, 2018

Owens tweeted, “When @PerezHilton @TomArnold and @ShaunKing, 3 white men, rush to viciously attack the freedom of two black people who refuse to be pawns to a leftist ideology—it should ring as a wake up call to the world about who the real racists are. None of you white men own my blackness.”

She continued in another tweet, “leftists rush to smear me as far-right & anti-LGBT. So what terrified them? The truth did. The left is losing control of their blacks. Ready to be awakened? Watch the truth about my journey off the plantation,” she said before linking to another interview.

Kanye West tweets 7 words and leftists rush to smear me as far-right & anti-LGBT. So what terrified them?

The truth did. The left is losing control of their blacks. Ready to be awakened? Watch the truth about my journey off the plantation w/ @RubinReport. https://t.co/YviWe4PQk0 pic.twitter.com/GcN35gBoIa — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

In that interview, she said, “I didn’t care about politics, I‘m just a girl that’s trying to pay back my student loans… I didn’t really know what being liberal meant or being a conservative meant. At the end of the day, I’ve always been conservative. I’m pretty rational. I’m very fact-based. I will always value economics over social issues. I understand that that should take a backseat, honestly. You don’t wanna become a third-world country.”

When asked how she would address social issues once economics are handled, she said: “I support gay marriage. I’m not really sure about abortion. I don’t really have a position on that just yet. I think through that a lot.”

Owens also went on Fox News Sunday morning to leverage the life-changing mention from Yeezus. She said, “The left wants to strap black people to this idea that they are victims – they want black people to focus on their past rather than their future.”

.@RealCandaceO: The left wants to strap black people to this idea that they are victims – they want black people to focus on their past rather than their future pic.twitter.com/IWW0NyF0hU — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 22, 2018

In her current pinned tweet, Owens clarifies that she is not “far-right,” as the Twitter moment circulating describes her.

Far right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that.

I’m not far right—I’m free. pic.twitter.com/wtqCuYPtM2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

She wrote, “Far-right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that.”

Owens insists, “I’m not far right—I’m free.”

Meanwhile, West appears to have doubled-down on his support of Owens with three tweets today, saying “Self-victimization is a disease,” “Constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there,” and “The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought.”

self victimization is a disease — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

