Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

Britain’s royal palace confirmed the baby’s arrival on Twitter. The baby is the third child for Kate and husband Prince William.

If you were wondering, the baby boy would be the fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, and the two older siblings

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

