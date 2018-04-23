Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.
Britain’s royal palace confirmed the baby’s arrival on Twitter. The baby is the third child for Kate and husband Prince William.
If you were wondering, the baby boy would be the fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, and the two older siblings
